Phil Stoodley says the supernatural themes of his new single Shame Shame tip a hat to great poetic songwriters like Johnny Cash and Jim Morrison. Photo / Supplied

Palmy-born and raised musician Phil Stoodley has a new single out.

He describes Shame Shame as a back-to-basics dirty old rock 'n' roll tune. "No glitter, no fluff. Just drums, bass, and guitars with attitude!"

The single conjures up a story of one's alter ego turning into the Devil, whispering bad advice that quickly turns to emotional suicide.

Stoodley's rock EP will be released later this year.

"I'm thrilled to be creating from a different place than my norm. Dusting off the old electric guitar and revisiting my rock roots, while lyrically writing in darker supernatural themes excites me."

The music video for Shame Shame is a journey through mixed animation.

Shame Shame was produced and recorded in Bali, where Stoodley now lives. He wrote the music and lyrics and sings and plays guitar for the track.

The single is available on all streaming platforms and you can watch Shame Shame on YouTube.

Stoodley attended Queen Elizabeth College and his first band at 17 was Silent Scream, an original metal/rock band. He used to perform and record at The Stomach and performed at the Mountain Rock Fest.

In the 1990s he was a member of cover touring bands The Swainson Rio Band and The Baby Shakers.

In 1999, he moved to Auckland and worked as a solo cover musician performing at bars and private functions. He started original band Stoods with fellow ex-Palmy musicians Dave Phillips and Zane Grieg. Stoods won the New Zealand National Battle of the Bands in 2001, toured New Zealand and recorded an EP with James Reid (The Feelers) producing.