Former Feilding High School head boy Blair Macdonald celebrates 20 years in police

Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald grew up in Manawatū and features in a People of Police series. Photo / Supplied

Inspired by the Humans of New York photoblog, New Zealand Police is showcasing some of the stories of its people.

Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald says he is a rural boy at heart having been born and raised in Manawatū.

He went to Feilding High School, where he was head boy. He met his wife in Palmerston North and left Manawatū in 2001 to join the police.

Macdonald is now based in Wellington, where he manages the National Drug Intelligence Bureau.

He says graduating from police college in September 2001, just days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, was a surreal experience and put a sharp edge on the realities of the adventures that lay ahead.

He has worked in a variety of roles in Wellington, including both Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and uniform positions.

"I found a passion for drugs and organised crime work, spending over a decade working in the covert arena of policing. This time paved the way for my recent promotion as manager, National Drug Intelligence Bureau."

Macdonald says joining the intelligence community and understanding the profession has been a steep learning curve but one he has found rewarding.

Having the opportunity to develop New Zealand's drug early warning system, High Alert, has been a highlight.

"The work of this team genuinely contributes to reducing acute drug harm in our communities through prevention approach.

"Working in a multi-agency environment has challenged my thinking about what a genuine health-based approach to drug harm looks like and how much more work as a country we must do in this space."

In their service to the community, police get the opportunity to work with people who are often at a low point in life.

"I have found police staff, both sworn and civilian, to be incredibly compassionate and not afraid to address difficult circumstances.

"We all move through periods in time which are difficult and personally I have found you learn more about yourself in the troughs of life rather than standing at the peaks," he said.

"These experiences have helped me develop humility and compassion for the people we interact with."