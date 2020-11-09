Former engineer Brian Graham opens his Feilding Basement Gallery

Brian Graham has opened his Feilding Basement studio gallery exhibiting his art.

The cool jazz of Dave Brubeck greets you when you step into Brian Graham's Basement studio gallery.

Graham's art style is as diverse as his background.

He was an engineer in his 20s, and taught visual design at Ruapehu College followed by a long stint at Ngā Tawa in the Rangitikei.

He is a man of many talents, having played drums for 37 years, but is now fixing and playing guitar.

Graham says he is a perfectionist, with the structured detail of cubism evident in his paintings of buildings in the Mediterranean.

The works in the exhibition Graham completed over five years.

He uses a variety of media including graphite and colour pencil, watercolour, acrylic paint, pen and ink and pastels.

There are also wood carvings in the exhibition.

The Basement Gallery, 30 Park View Ave, Feilding: opening hours are Tuesdays, 10am-1pm; Sundays, 1pm-4pm, and by appointment.