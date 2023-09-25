Tim Groser says his speciality is negotiating and fixing wicked problems by identifying common ground.

Former Trade Minister Tim Groser will speak about mapping trade horizons in Palmerston North on Monday.

The free event is organised by the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs Palmerston North branch.

Groser, also a former ambassador to the United States and Indonesia, will analyse the NZ-UK Trade Agreement in the global context.

He will shed light on its implications for regional and global trade relations.

In 2019, he established his trade consultancy, Groser & Associates.

After Groser’s address, there will be a panel discussion and an opportunity to ask questions.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Iona Thomas will give the opening remarks followed by Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

This event is sponsored by the British High Commission, Palmerston North City Council, Manawatū Business Chamber, and Business First New Zealand.

The October 2 event is at the Conference & Function Centre at 5.30pm. Book at events.humanitix.com.







































