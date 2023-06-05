Anthea McClelland says Aotearoa's fascinating fauna is not just about birds but insects and fish too.

Anthea McClelland is very much a global citizen having lived in many places around the world. She came to Aotearoa New Zealand in 2001 and found herself inspired to join Forest and Bird’s Manawatū branch within two months of arriving.

“I’d lived in so many countries that paid no attention to the environment and I wanted to get involved with something that had conservation at its heart,” McClelland says. Twenty-two years later she is still actively and passionately involved with the organisation and has spent the past nine years as its chairwoman.

Forest and Bird is a national organisation focused on giving nature a voice by championing and defending the conservation of our native flora and fauna, in our forests, rivers and oceans. This year the organisation is celebrating its centennial year, and the Manawatū branch its 65th birthday. There are 45 branches around our rohe (tribal territory) and thousands of active members.

McClelland is as passionate about the work as when she began and enjoys continued learning and the opportunity to connect with the community through Forest and Bird branch monthly meetings. These occur on the second Tuesday of every month from 7.30pm at Central Library. The meetings always have a fascinating guest speaker and the range of topics covered is vast.

“There is so much interesting fauna in New Zealand,” she says. “Everyone thinks of birds, but there are so many incredible insects and fish that we need to educate people about.”

Despite the challenges of climate disruption and constant threats to our endemic species, McClelland remains positive.

“Since I arrived in New Zealand people have become more aware of what there is in their own back garden. This gives hope that our endemic taonga [highly valued object or natural resource] will be respected, honoured and preserved.”

Forest and Bird Manawatū is a member group of Environment Network Manawatū. You can find out more about what is happening locally by following the branch on its Facebook page @forestandbirdmanawatu or at forestandbird.org.nz.