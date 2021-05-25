Footnote New Zealand Dance to perform The Movement in Palmerston North

Rosie Tapsell in Artifact, which asks what will remain of the human and specifically the indigenous voice. Photo / Kerrin Burns

Footnote New Zealand Dance is bringing its national tour to Palmerston North on June 4.

The Movement is four new dance works that aim to provoke positive change in some of the big challenges facing the world.

Each of the works in The Movement considers a different issue that has importance to each of the choreographers: the ever-rising tide, the future of biotech, an acknowledgement of painful experiences, and our collective approach to change.

These are explored by combining powerful performances by the Wellington-based contemporary dance company alongside thoughtful narration.

Footnote general manager Richard Aindow says the company is excited to provide a platform to open up important conversations through dance.

"We love inspiring people all across Aotearoa and we're excited for our incredible company members to finally be able to perform these dance works in 14 towns and cities between Invercargill and Auckland."

The choreographers are Jeremy Beck, Amber Liberté, Forest Vicky Kapo, Ooshcon Masseurs and Jahra Wasasala.

The Details

What: The Movement

When: Friday, June 4, 7pm

Where: Freyberg High School

Tickets: Adults $25, students and concessions $15. Tickets at the door or from eventfinda.co.nz.