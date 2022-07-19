Palmerston North Methodist Social Services practice manager Gavin Rooney collects donated food from Foleys Palmerston North manager Nathan Lock. Photo / Judith Lacy

When Palmerston North homeowners need a drain unblocked or a leaking hot water cylinder fixed, if they ring Foleys they will get that - plus an invitation.

Foleys is now collecting food items for Palmerston North Methodist Social Services. The day before tradespeople are due, Foleys sends domestic customers a text asking if they'd like to leave any food items out. The tradespeople bring the donations back to the office and Methodist Social Services collects them directly.

Palmerston North branch manager Nathan Lock says the initiative is part of Foleys' desire to help the community through more than just its plumbing services.

Foleys started the initiative in Dunedin in December, extending it to Christchurch in March and now Palmerston North in June.

"We are in the fortunate position of being able to go to people's homes when they need us. By us collecting items for the foodbank we've made it easy for our customers to donate to our community," Lock said.

Palmerston North Methodist Social Services practice manager Gavin Rooney says the foodbank is taking a real hiding at the moment as people are doing it tough.

School holidays meant increased demand as children were not getting breakfast and lunch at school. Parents were telling them the children were eating them out of house and home, with the need for food exacerbated by the cold weather.

Rooney says they have had some families seeking food who had relocated to Palmerston North for work or family reasons and the moving costs had tipped them over the top financially. Often families with these circumstances did not return as the one-off help got them through the tough period.

Lock has been the branch manager since April 2021, having taken over from Vince Basile. Foleys purchased Vince Basile Plumbing in April 2019. Including Lock, there are 13 staff.