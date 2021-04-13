Flag Flyers of Manawatū: Jane Imrie-Southee and her love of drag racing

Jane Imrie-Southee with her 68 Camaro drag racing car and her Wild Bunch flag.

Jane Imrie-Southee doesn't just have the drag racing flag, she has a drag racing car, too.

Not only that but she's a regular entrant at drag racing events in Masterton with her matt black 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Kairanga resident has followed drag racing for decades and would travel to Thunderpark Raceway in Hastings to support a friend. Five years ago, she turned 50 and decided to buy her own drag car from the United States. Imrie-Southee's named it The Reaper, reflecting her love of skulls. The car - it's a she - has her name written on the side in bones.

Asked if naming her car The Reaper means she crushes her opposition, she replies: "Well, I'm ever so hopeful."

Imrie-Southee's flag is for Wild Bunch New Zealand with Chris Tynan's famous red 1955 Chevy adorning it.

It's the second Wild Bunch flag she's had - the first faded. Wild Bunch is a class of drag racing car.

Drag racing involves two cars competing against each other over a quarter-mile straight. She can now cover the distance in 10.6 seconds from a standing start, but for the medical centre practice manager, the highlights are the laughs and having fun.

Before the green light, the drivers do a burnout to warm up the tyres and provide better grip. There's no tread on the slick back tyres.

Imrie-Southee says the burnouts are her favourite part of drag racing; she could do them all day but would need shares in a tyre company.

Her husband Brad, son Thomas and friends support her in her Super Sedan class racing. They know her routine - she starts the morning with a "nervous pee" and can't face any food. Once she's got the first race out of the way, she's fine.

Imrie-Southee says her first time on the track was a dream come true, even though she admits to having felt ill. A good day for her is if they can bring The Reaper home in one piece.

Strapped into a five-point harness in a roll cage, wearing a double layer firesuit and helmet, it's hot work coaxing The Reaper to give her best each race.

Imrie-Southee says she's always loved cars - particularly the speed, and the sound of a V8 engine is awesome.

At that, her Wild Bunch flag acknowledges everyday motorists passing by.