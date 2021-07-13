Flag Flyers of Manawatū: Graham and Pat Stewart of Heretaunga St

Graham and Pat Stewart's 30-year-old flagpole in Heretaunga St, Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Graham Stewart considers himself a vexillologist - one who studies flags.

The retired Palmerston North firefighter and his wife Pat have 86 flags. They get much pleasure from the interaction with neighbours and passersby generated by flying their flags from their Heretaunga St home.

They've had schoolgirls knock on the door asking what flag is flying that day.

When they lived in Featherston St, a man on his daily walk would stand and salute the flag.

Graham prefers historical flags as they tend to be more meaningful and have a more definite origin.

Often, modern flags have become quite simple. As an example, he compared the current tricolour Irish flag and the Erin go Bragh (Ireland forever) with a gold harp set on a green background.

One of their sons gave them their first flag, the New Zealand blue ensign, and friends have also brought flags back from overseas for them.

The Stewarts observe flag flying protocols such as never allowing a flag to touch the ground, raising it at sunrise and putting it to bed at sunset, and folding the flags correctly.

If a friend or person of prominence dies they fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast. When a flag is to be flown at half-mast it must first be raised to its full height, and when taken down it must be raised to its full height first, Graham says.

On special occasions they fly the appropriate flag, such as the stars and stripes for July 4 and the Queen's personal flag for New Zealand flies on the Queen's official birthday.

Their flagpole was made in Palmerston North from one piece of timber 30 years ago by the Palmerston North Extension Ladder Company. The pole has moved houses with them from Russell St to Featherston St and now Heretaunga St.

It is dedicated to those who died in the 1968 Wahine disaster. The Stewarts had relatives on the ferry who survived and a friend who worked in the engine room.

Graham describes himself as a "geriatric firefighter". After leaving the fire service as the first full-time fire prevention officer, he became a fire officer for the health service. He provided fire safety and fire protection services for hospitals from Ohakune to Waikanae.