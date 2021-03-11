Flag Flyers of Manawatū: For Awahuri's Karl Stewart it's about the pole

Awahuri's Karl Stewart with his cedar flagpole that was once at Libertyland in Palmerston North.

For Karl Stewart, it's not so much about the flag as the flagpole.

He has one of the three cedar flagpoles that used to be at Libertyland, the corsetry and underwear factory that was on the corner of Tremaine Ave and Roy St until it was demolished in 2012.

When he saw the factory was being demolished he tracked down the demolition yard and asked them if he could have the pole.

Karl stripped the pole right back and stained it black to match the colour of his Awahuri home.

The day the Guardian visited, Karl was flying the Scottish flag - a nod to his ancestors.

Karl has a collection of American and British motorbikes and cars and he normally flies those flags in recognition of his hobby.

He will also choose a flag from his collection of about 15 to reflect what's happening around the world. When the Isle of Man TT motorbike races are on he flies the island's unusual flag the triskelion, with its three armoured legs. Last Anzac Day, which was during lockdown, he flew the New Zealand flag and his family gathered underneath to remember the fallen.

Karl has been flying flags for about 13 years at his Awahuri property and his first flagpole was a cedar one too. He found it among some timber a Feilding friend had.

He says it's always been about the flagpole and he enjoys seeing them on old buildings.