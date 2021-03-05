Flag Flyers of Manawatū: Ashhurst's Susan Kara

Ashhurst's Susan Kara with her new tino rangatiratanga flag.

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Susan Kara is a big All Blacks fan. So much so, she has an All Blacks tattoo on her chest.

So it was only natural her first flag 10 years ago was an All Blacks one.

The day the Guardian visited her Ashhurst home, Susan had just bought a tino rangatiratanga flag.

"I just love the bright colours and my husband [Ben] wanted a Māori one."

Ben is also a big All Blacks fan and that flag flies when the team is playing.

On her wishlist is a smiley face one and an Anzac Day poppy flag.

"I just love them, I love seeing flags flying."

Susan can see another flag from her Cambridge Ave property - a New Zealand flag.

Her flagpole is concreted in.

"When it's really stormy, gosh, I'm always scared it's going to come right out of the ground but it hasn't yet."