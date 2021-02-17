Flag flyers of Manawatū: Alex Baillie in Feilding

Alex Baillie and his wife Margaret with their New Zealand and silver fern flags. Photo / Judith Lacy

Alex Baillie doesn't do things by halves – he has two flagpoles plus a place to display another between them.

He had lived at Woodlands Resort in Feilding for five years and has been flying flags for about four years.

"I've got three daughters and they decided to buy me a flagpole for Father's Day. They knew I was reasonably interested in it but I didn't think I was that interested until I got going."

Alex decided to buy another flagpole so he could fly the flags of both countries taking part in a sporting match.

After last year's United States presidential election he flew two stars and stripes flags – one at half-mast to represent the losing candidate, Donald Trump.

"So the two come in quite handy," Alex says.

He now has just under 50 flags and each is recorded in a journal.

Alex's wife Margaret came to New Zealand from England when she was a child, so he flies the St George flag on her birthday.

"I get the Scottish flag when it's my birthday."

Alex has learnt much about flag flying protocol and the history of flags from the book,

Fly The World's Flags by New Zealander Michael Parke. "Every flag has a story and every colour has a meaning."

Over Waitangi weekend, he flew the flag of the United Tribes of New Zealand. It was chosen in 1834 by Far North chiefs as the flag to represent New Zealand.

Alex says when it comes to flag knowledge, "I'm just a new boy."