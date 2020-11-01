Final Palmerston North Lunch Club draws to a close on 101 years

Palmerston North Lunch Club patron Don Jones passes the final chapter of the club's records to city archivist Lesley Courtney at the club's final luncheon on October 30.

The Palmerston North Lunch Club held its last luncheon last week, 101 years since its first meeting in 1919 chaired by city solicitor Matthew Oram.

Club patron Don Jones passed the final chapter of the club's records to city archivist Lesley Courtney, which drew to a close the club's 101 year history.

The club has no constitution, is non-political and non-sectarian, and there were no formal rules.

The club in its current form met for fellowship. It was completely egalitarian, inclusive and members were from all professions.

Jean Thompson-Church QSM addressed those who attended the lunch.

"At the November members' meeting we searched our souls as we spoke of the future of the club.

"We decided that the club cannot continue in its present form.

"We do not have a constitution and we wondered what do we do with any money left over."

Thompson-Church said the members voted on a final motion to donate the club's remaining funds to Arohanui Hospice.

She asked the members that if anyone called to invite them to meet, to support them.

Palmerston North's newly elected MP Tangi Utikere was at the luncheon and mayor Grant Smith gave his apologies.

Historian Tina White spoke of the club's inauguration on September 6, 1919, and of the year 1932 when Lord Bledisloe attended a lunch and pinned a handful of grass to the wall.

White also brought a bag of grass to the Friday lunch.