Final 2021 Globe Sunday Matinee series offering is Duet Dances and Diversions

Guy Donaldson and Christine Archer-Lockwood present Duet Dances and Diversions at the Globe Theatre on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

For the final concert of the year, the Globe Sunday Matinee series presents Christine Archer-Lockwood and Guy Donaldson - Duet Dances and Diversions. In recent years they have performed duo concerts on two pianos, but for this concert they share one piano stool at the Steinway.

Some of the music to be performed is among the most popular in the classical repertoire, including Dvorak's own arrangement of one of his orchestral Slavonic Dances, Bizet's arrangement of some of his Children's Games Suite, and a 19th-century arrangement of Mendelssohn's great work the Hebrides Overture, otherwise known as Fingal's Cave.

But the concert has some surprises as well. The setting of eight variations on a theme by Count Waldstein is little known, partly because it is an early work. However, it represents a statement to the musical world by the young Beethoven that his music is about to represent a break from the classical tradition in its inventiveness and prodigious maturity.

The central piece on the programme is American composer John Corigliano's Gazebo Dances. The performers are grateful for their discovery of this great work, which is whimsical and diverting for the audience, and technically challenging for the performers. Equally amusing is a short foxtrot by New Zealand composer Edwin Carr.

Archer-Lockwood's professional life has been as a primary school teacher; a music therapist in special education, early intervention, and private practice; a chamber musician, an accompanist, piano teacher, music director and conductor of choirs and orchestras. She is music director of the Renaissance Singers.

Donaldson was a senior lecturer in music education at Massey University until 2004, when he took leave to pursue his passion for performance and music teaching. He is active in Manawatū as a teacher, adjudicator, piano soloist, accompanist, chamber music player and music coach, and was for 30 years music director of the Renaissance Singers.



What: Duet Dances and Diversions

When: Sunday, November 28, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: Admission is by donation, recommended from $5.