Manawatu Guardian

Fifty years of the Manawatū Guardian - how the weekly paper began

6 minutes to read
Former Guardian manager and part owner Keith Palmer worked at the Guardian from 1979 until 2002. Photo / Judith Lacy

Former Guardian manager and part owner Keith Palmer worked at the Guardian from 1979 until 2002. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

Rangitāne ancestor Whātonga was brave, travelling across the Pacific Ocean to Aotearoa.

A sculpture of him is now part of the Manawatū Guardian's masthead.

Fifty years and two days ago, a group of brave newspaper

