Fibre Festival at Te Manawa in Palmerston North

Do you feel a warmth towards wool? Are you in touch with textiles? The Fibre Festival at Te Manawa on Sunday, March 21, could be for you.

Combining retail stalls with demonstrations of technique and expertise from all areas of the fabric world, the Fibre Festival is for everyone with an interest in the world of wool and its cousins. Crocheters, knitters, tailors and artists will all want to mark this on their calendars.

In the Art Gallery, the Spinners and Weavers' Guild will be demonstrating their craft, turning fibres into fabric, felt and thread using techniques that haven't changed much in thousands of years.

The Embroiderers' Guild will be in the museum foyer, showing how art can be created using needle and thread. For more modern applications, the Upcycling Club will be on hand to teach visitors how to make a cup-holder out of spare fabric scraps, and will also demonstrate origami.

The stalls will be in both the museum foyer and the Art Gallery. They will have for sale both raw materials and finished items, made mostly from wool but including felt, metal and possum fur.

There is still space available for stalls if you have wares or expertise you'd like to share. To reserve your spot, email events@temanawa.co.nz.

What: Fibre Festival

When: Sunday, March 21, 11am to 3pm

Where: Te Manawa Museum and Art Gallery

Cost: Free