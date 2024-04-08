Dogs in Togs at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding on April 20 is set to be a splashtastic event.

It’s been a few years since canine friends have had a swim pass at the Makino Aquatic Centre in Feilding but on Saturday, April 20 they will.

Dogs in Togs is an opportunity for dogs to swim in the outdoor pool with other dogs of a similar size.

As the outdoor swimming season ends, Makino staff will stop chemically treating the pool after closing it to the public. This is to ensure it is safe enough for the dogs.

“Pets are much-loved family members so it’s exciting to be able to extend the opportunity to swim to dogs as well,” aquatic services manager Aimee Flanders says. “It’s a great way to make use of the outdoor pools one last time this season.”

With three Dogs in Togs sessions open for registrations based on dog size it is expected to be a pool paw-ty to remember. Registrations are open at makino.co.nz. Tickets are $6.

Dogs must arrive on leads, be vaccinated and sociable. Owners are welcome to join their furry friends in the pool but are strongly advised to keep their heads above the water.

Times and dog sizes are as follows:

11am-12pm: lighter than 12kg

12pm-1pm: 12kg to 20kg

1pm-2pm: heavier than 20kg



