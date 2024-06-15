Jenny Webb from Manawatū Community Hub Libraries (left) and Monica from Manchester House (third from left) with Have a Yarn members and their donations.

Patiently waiting for Feilding’s public library to open for the day is a group of women eager for the warmth of not only the building but also the friendliness of the Have a Yarn knitting group.

The group meets every Wednesday from 10am-noon.

After a generous donation of wool, the group decided to knit with a purpose. With some more experienced knitters completing a baby sweater in one night, it doesn’t take long for the items to add up and the group’s second donation has been delivered to Manchester House.

One member shares that all her grandchildren are now too big for her knitted items so she is happy to share her talents with people who can use the items. The items range in size from premature to toddler and adult-sized winter hats and socks. There are blankets, booties and even little teddy bears in a range of colours and patterns.

As much as the group is about knitting, the women are just as excited to see who is making what pattern, the colours chosen, and how each project is progressing as they have a yarn each week.

“The programming that will be offered through the new Manawatū Community Hub Libraries will range from instructor-based through to providing a place and a connection for people to share their talents,” Jenny Webb from Manawatū District Council said.

“The Have a Yarn group is a great way to meet new people and learn from each other.”

Webb has meticulously documented each item the group has made and donated. She is now working with other organisations that could benefit from knitted items.

While the Manawatū Community Hub Libraries moves back to Stafford St, the Have a Yarn group will meet in Rosebowl Bakery & Cafe’s meeting room.

There is no charge to attend, just a willingness to join in on the yarn.



