Feilding to host New Zealand Sunbeam Car Club concours d'elegance

This 1966 Singer Chamois, closely related to a Sunbeam, belongs to a New Zealand Sunbeam Car Club Manawatū member.

It's going to be an extra sunny day in Feilding on Saturday as the town is hosting the New Zealand Sunbeam Car Club.

Members will be displaying their polished beauties at the concours d'elegance in the town centre at 10am.

About 20 cars will be taking part in the competition of elegance and they will be inspected and trophies awarded.

Sunbeams are generally of a sporting nature and are no longer manufactured.

The concours d'elegance is a highlight of the club's AGM, which this year is being hosted by the Manawatū branch.

The club has about 200 members nationwide and Manawatū last hosted the AGM in 2016. Some 60 members and 29 cars attended the get together in Whanganui.