Athulya Mohan will be one of the performers at Feilding's first Diwali celebration on Saturday. She teaches Indian classical dance in Palmerston North.

Diwali, the much-loved Indian Festival of Lights, is coming to Feilding for the first time on Saturday.

The Festival of Lights will showcase all quintessential Indian things - diyas, Bollywood music, heena, lights and colours, while bringing in kapa haka, Scottish pipes and drums, and other diverse cultures on the stage.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Feilding Ōroua and Bhartiya Samaj Wellington-Manawatū Charitable Trust, the Festival of Lights will be celebrated at the Feilding Civic Centre on November 4.

Pearl Parmar is thrilled to invite all her friends from Palmerston North to Feilding.

The 12-year-old has been going door to door to invite Feilding children to the festival.

“It was always the Palmy Diwali I looked forward to. This time I am super excited that Diwali is coming to Feilding. This is probably the best gift Feilding children would have got this Diwali.”

Feilding Ōroua Rotary director of community services Nigel Ramsden says Feilding is getting ethnically diverse so there is a real need to celebrate Diwali in the town.

“Feilding is one of the most beautiful towns in New Zealand. What makes it beautiful is its friendly and kind people. Feilding Diwali is a celebration of its people coming from diverse ethnic cultures.

“As ethnic diversity is growing, I think it is a good time to celebrate Feilding’s ethnic cultures and there can’t be a better occasion than Diwali.”

Bhartiya Samaj Wellington-Manawatū Charitable Trust president Rishi Sharma says India is a country where several religions, cultures and languages have been coexisting for centuries.

“Irrespective of our religion and backgrounds, we all come together on Diwali to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and wisdom over ignorance.

“Feilding Diwali is a good opportunity for not only the Indian community to celebrate their biggest festival. It provides an opportunity for the people of Feilding to enjoy the diversity of this amazing town.”

Manawatū resident Mala Gounden is sure New Zealanders will embrace Diwali celebrations.

“For us, Diwali is an opportunity to decorate homes, buy new clothes, dance together, enjoy great food and exchange gifts.”

Diwali might be different back home, but the values are the same.

“Diwali is all about sharing, caring, dancing and coming together for great food and a lot of sweets.

“And it’s good to share it all with our Kiwi friends.”

Entry is free and the festival will run from 4.30pm to 10.30pm.

Food trucks and food stores will be on-site selling vegetarian kai.