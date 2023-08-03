Nick Fargher is ready to demonstrate his expertise in the John Deere Construction and Forestry Technician of the Year competition in Brisbane this month.

Two New Zealand technicians supporting the nation’s construction and forestry industries will head to Australia later this month to compete in the annual John Deere Technician of the Year Awards.

Nick Fargher will represent the Brandt Feilding dealership, while fellow Kiwi finalist Mark Haughton is from Drummond and Etheridge Rolleston.

The pair will join Australian counterparts Hayden Cox and Mick Muller in Brisbane. They will undergo testing to assess their ability to solve on-site challenges and provide back-up support using remote diagnostics.

The John Deere Construction and Forestry Technician Award is one of seven awards across five categories that make up the annual John Deere programme.

More than 100 nominations from 62 John Deere dealerships across Australia and New Zealand were received for the 2023 Technician of the Year Awards.

They were established in 2021 to recognise the impact and hard work of technicians and to encourage more people to apply for roles in service and parts.

The winners will be announced on August 24.

Born into a family of machinery owners and operators, Fargher has always had a passion for mechanics and machine diagnostics. Starting his career servicing mixed brands, he fell in love with John Deere products.

Fargher enjoys the diversity of his job, including seeing some of New Zealand’s best scenery when he visits customers.

He was a finalist in the Construction and Forestry Technician of the Year Award last year and in 2021.

Haughton won the inaugural Construction and Forestry Technician of the Year Award.