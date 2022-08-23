Michael Tunnicliffe, 90, with his medal from the New Zealand Masters Swimming South Island Short Course Championships. Photo / Judith Lacy

When Michael Tunnicliffe spearheaded the fundraising for an indoor pool in Feilding, little did he know he'd still be swimming there 30 years later - as a nonagenarian.

But the 90-year-old is more than a swimmer, he's a record-setter and maker.

At the New Zealand Masters Swimming South Island Short Course Championships last month he broke the record for the 50m breaststroke for 90-94 men. He completed the distance in 1:57:39, beating Trevor Wilson's 2:32.20 set in 2016.

There was no previous record for the 100m breaststroke, which Tunnicliffe swam in 4:38:90.

"It came as a complete surprise to me. I know I'm not a fast swimmer."

He was the only competitor in his age group at the Short Course Championships, held in Christchurch, but he is aware of an Aucklander in the 90-94 age group but he hasn't swum at the same events.

"They are not very fast times but there are not many swimming 90-plus."

It is easier to create a record when you are 90 than when you are 94, ie. at the lower end of your age bracket, Tunnicliffe says.

He won six events in Christchurch - 50m and 100m breaststroke, 50m and 100m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle.

Breaststroke is the Feilding resident's most competitive stroke.

He trains three times a week at Makino Aquatic Centre, often at 7.30am. It says it is not always easy to get up in the mornings in the middle of winter.

Tunnicliffe, who turned 90 in February, says his body feels "alright".

"I have aches and pains like any other 90-year-old but I feel better when I get out of the pool."

He attributes his good health to good fortune. The father of seven has never smoked or drunk alcohol.

What has helped him to still be swimming at 90 is that he has been swimming regularly as an adult for 40 years.

Michael Tunnicliffe trains at Makino Aquatic Centre three mornings a week. Photo / Judith Lacy

Before the indoor pool opened at Makino in 1992, he swam five months a year during the summer season. From the 1977/78 season to the 1983/84 season, he swam an average of 215km - freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke. He peaked at 292km in the 1981/82 season.

He still keeps a record of his swims.

He will compete in the South Island Masters Games in October at Timaru and is aiming to swim at the New Zealand Masters Games in February at Whanganui.

Having these events in front of him keeps the Makino Masters member motivated.

Tunnicliffe was the fundraising coordinator for the indoor pool and about $500,000 was raised from the community.

Asked what advice he would give his younger self, there is a notable pause, before he replies he is workaholic who would tell the young Michael to spend more time with his family.

He is still involved in managing building projects and says he thrives on challenge.

As we enter the aquatic centre for a photo shoot, Sara Kennard introduces Tunnicliffe to her aqua fitness class which responded with a round of applause. Tunnicliffe blushes. A swimmer stops to shake his hand.