Feilding student Olivia Buick's dedication to agriculture is rewarded

Scholarship winner Olivia Buick on the family farm with her dog Tyson. The ewes are in for scanning. Photo / Supplied

Scholarship winner Olivia Buick on the family farm with her dog Tyson. The ewes are in for scanning. Photo / Supplied

Scholarship winner Olivia Buick loves all things ag - be it the serenity of driving a tractor in the high country, the fascination for how soil, science and the economy make up a farm system, or helping others at Young Farmers.

She has won the Agcarm agricultural scholarship for agricultural students at Massey University.

Born and raised on a sheep and beef farm just outside Feilding, she says nothing stood out for her like ag did.

At Feilding High School, which has two farms, she started "delving deeper into what it's really about".

She gained a diploma in robotic milking and helped manage the school's milking operations. "As far as I know, it's the only school in the southern hemisphere with that robotic technology."

Now in her second year of a Bachelor of Agribusiness, majoring in agricultural economics, she's interested in finding profitable ways that can sustain production, and addressing the misperceptions of agriculture and its practices.

"My whole life, I have been involved with agriculture and have learned to love the complexity of the combination of environmental, economic, social and governmental factors in plant and animal production."

Buick wants to use her degree to predict the impacts of the negative perceptions of agriculture on consumer demand, prices, profitability and the overall economy - and be a part of the solution.

"I have every intention of researching environmental, social and economic issues on behalf of the industry and advising producers on viable, sustainable solutions."

Buick is the teen ag representative on the Manawatū/Taranaki Young Farmers Board, after being the sheriff and vice-chair of the Massey Young Farmers Committee in 2020.

She enjoys networking with industry professionals and organising events ranging from "skills days to pub crawls, and everything in between".

"I have been humbled by the learning and networking opportunities I have been presented with in return. I've always got someone I can call if I need casual work or help with an assignment."

In her spare time, Buick enjoys cycling and working on her family farm, saying "I work on the farm for fun."

Buick will use her $2500 scholarship win from Agcarm to help fund her course fees and living costs. She says the scholarship offers a "financial stress relief", allowing her to spend more time studying and less time working.

Agcarm chief executive Mark Ross says the association is pleased to support someone so enthusiastic about agriculture and driven to improve the sector.

"She is a champion for the industry," he says.

Agcarm is the industry association of companies that manufacture, distribute and sell products that keep animals healthy and crops thriving.