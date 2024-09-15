Attendance rates at St Joseph’s School in Feilding have improved since traditional classroom seasons were switched for bush adventures.
Once a week students walk the Almadale Reserve trail, studying bugs, learning about seeds versus spores, playing games, cooking, building forts and hanging hammocks.
It started after teacher Mark Searle wanted to help students build their confidence.
After a couple of training sessions, each teacher now takes their own class and the concept is fully ingrained in St Joseph’s curriculum.
“The attendance rate is always high on forest days. No one wants to miss out,” he said.