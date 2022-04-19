Joyce Wilson, 100, is a great fan of the Queen. Photo / Judith Lacy

Joyce Wilson has waited 100 years to receive a birthday card from the Queen.

The wait was worth it for the Feilding resident.

"When I picked it up from the box I could feel my heart going boing, boing, and I thought 'I wish my family were here'."

Her family thinks she looks like the Queen, without the corgis.

Joyce Nitschke was born on April 17, 1922, in Marton, the eldest of four children.

The family moved to Waituna West when Joyce was about 6.

She later went to Nga Tawa Diocesan School and worked on the family farm during World War II. Helping her mother prepare meals for the workers was a key part of her duties.

"I'm glad I did too, I got to know my mother and she was very precious."

They made their own butter, cheese and soap.

She remembers the 1931 Napier earthquake, which caused the water in the school tank to slosh about. "That was horrible, that earthquake."

The 1929 Hunterville earthquake caused her mother's wedding presents to fall out of a cupboard and break. That earthquake is not well known but hardly a Hunterville chimney was left intact. The Christchurch Star reported women fainted, children screamed, and every household lost something.

Joyce married chartered accountant Stuart Wilson and they had two children; Alison, who lives in Palmerston North, and Robert, who is in Christchurch. Joyce and Stuart met at a wedding - Joyce was a bridesmaid and Stuart the best man. "If he wasn't a best man he turned out to be the best man."

After her marriage, Joyce moved to Wellington - a stark contrast to rural life. The Wilsons later moved to Waikanae where they lived for 40 years before moving to Feilding 14 years ago.

After Stuart retired, they went on a world tour but Joyce was keen to come home as she was worried about her garden.

Stuart died aged 92.

While at Waikanae, Joyce grew flowers for the market and still loves gardening - working with the soil and growing things. Nowadays she sits on a stool.

Joyce still cooks, does her washing, and walks to the shops. Her sister, coming up 92, also lives in Feilding and their father lived until he was 97.

Joyce has a little hearing problem and uses a walker. "I can't do without my walker, whoever designed it must have thought of me."

Her mind, as her son says, is still as sharp as a tack. Joyce reads a lot and Alison says her mother is always picking up pamphlets to read when they are out. Joyce says she reads better without her glasses but they are handy for watching TV.

Ukraine is on her mind. "Why can't we be peaceful, all of us? I think about the poor people involved in the war at the moment, it's sad."

She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

"My grandchildren are just marvellous, the way they respect me and include me in everything."

She wouldn't change her life. "I haven't lived a very eventful life but I've had a happy life."