Karl Maughan's Campbell Road depicts the vibrant botanical landscape of Colyton. It is for sale by silent auction with the money going to community arts programmes.

An Auckland art collector is supporting Feilding’s creative community by donating a new work by Karl Maughan to be sold by silent auction.

The oil painting has been given to the Feilding and District Art Society by self-described Feilding old boy Peter Christensen.

The artwork, Campbell Road, had mere moments to dry before it was snapped up by Christensen.

The public is invited to visit Feilding Art Centre until July 12 to place a bid on the painting. Operating much like an analogue version of Trade Me, all bidders need to do is register with their name and contact details before they can make a bid. Personal details remain hidden, but bids are open for everyone to see, centre manager Karis Evans says.

Campbell Road will then be taken to Palmerston North for the Manawatū Art Expo, giving expo visitors the final chance to place their bids. The winning bid will be revealed at 2pm on July 16. Feilding and District Art Society will use the money raised to invest in programmes that support the next generation of local artists.

Evans says the society feels privileged to be selling such a highly prized artwork and sees how even non-buyers will benefit from the sale.

“We hope that seeing Maughan’s artwork and learning about his practice will inspire emerging artists across Manawatū to see that it is possible to make it big with a career in art.”

Inspection of Campbell Road is encouraged, but bids can be made remotely at info@feildingartsociety.com.

Christensen is an avid art collector and an old boy of Feilding Agricultural High School.

He still has a great affinity with Feilding, attending school and class reunions. His parents Noel and Molly Christensen were members of the society in the 1970s and his brother, Graham, is the society’s chairman.

Artist Karl Maughan in his studio in 2020 with model Blair wearing his print on Stolen Girlfriends Club garments. Photo / Babiche Martens

Maughan spent his childhood living on a farm near Colyton and many of his works bear the names of Manawatū roads. His botanical subject matter often features in the catalogues of high-profile dealer galleries and auction houses.