Palmerston North Boys' High School students complete the tractor pull delivered by Norwood and NZ Police.

Feilding High School won the junior section of Clash of the Colleges and came third in the senior section.

Napier Boys’ High School won the senior section and was the grand prize-winner.

Secondary students from the lower North Island interested in careers in food and fibre descended on Palmerston North for the Clash of the Colleges.

Managed by the New Zealand Rural Games Trust, students competed in a fast-paced, Amazing Race-style competition that gave them experience of the rural sector. Competing in teams of four, students had an hour and a half to complete 18 hands-on modules covering everything from fencing and drenching to wool classing and body condition scoring, as well as paper-based modules that covered native fish and tree identification.

Other modules included handpiece set-up, wool fadge racing and artificial insemination.

Held in The Square earlier this month, 240 students from 10 schools competed.

Feilding High School students compete in sulky racing, delivered by NZ Harness Racing.

The event was an outstanding success, with many students sharing their excitement to return in 2024, New Zealand Rural Games Trust chairwoman Margaret Kouvelis says.

“It was fantastic to see our future workforce get hands-on, experience a taste of rural life, and have so much fun!

“Through the Allflex Clash of the Colleges, we showcase what the rural sector has to offer, which is especially important for students who live in town and aren’t exposed to rural environments,” Kouvelis says.

“With an increasing demand for staff in the rural sector across the country, events like these play a crucial role in ensuring a career in the rural sector is a consideration for our young people.”

The Clash of the Colleges will feature in the New Zealand Rural Games one-hour highlight programme on TV3, on April 1 at 5pm. The programme will be repeated on April 8 at 9.30am.