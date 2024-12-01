Work has started on a new carpark near Te Āhuru Mōwai in Feilding.

Work on a new well-lit carpark near Te Āhuru Mōwai in Feilding has started.

The Hobson St carpark will have provision for 49 free car park spaces that aim to provide added off-street parking particularly for Manawatū Community Hub Libraries users and visitors to Te Āhuru Mōwai.

A feature of the carpark is nine light towers to ensure visibility at night. The parking lot will be free to use and is anticipated to be complete by February 2025.

The off-street parking will reduce congestion on Hobson St and make it easier to access programmes, classes, resources, and the onsite café within Te Āhuru Mōwai.