Feilding getting new carpark near Te Āhuru Mōwai

Work on a new well-lit carpark near Te Āhuru Mōwai in Feilding has started.

The Hobson St carpark will have provision for 49 free car park spaces that aim to provide added off-street parking particularly for Manawatū Community Hub Libraries users and visitors to Te Āhuru Mōwai.

A feature of the carpark is nine light towers to ensure visibility at night. The parking lot will be free to use and is anticipated to be complete by February 2025.

The off-street parking will reduce congestion on Hobson St and make it easier to access programmes, classes, resources, and the onsite café within Te Āhuru Mōwai.

The carpark is near the Makino Precinct which houses the Feilding Skatepark, Lions Mini Golf and a soon to be constructed half-court basketball court.

Te Āhuru Mōwai, a $12.5 million community hub and library, officially opened in July and has four meeting rooms that are used reguarly. The extra parking lets organisers of meetings and events ensure that guests and attendees are well catered for.

