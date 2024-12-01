Advertisement
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Feilding fire service volunteers nominated for Ngā Tohu Raukura Awards

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Gareth Campbell, Daina Campbell, Glenn Baines, Ben Lockton, Georgia McKay and Bevin Wolland.

Six members of the Feilding Volunteer Fire Brigade have been nominated for the Ngā Tohu Raukura Awards in the Collaboration, Partnership, and Influence category.

Organised by Fire and Emergency Services, the awards celebrate exceptional teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to both the organisation and their communities.

The nomination of these six brigade members recognised their efforts in mentoring and motivating young people through the local Cactus Youth Development Programme.

Cactus is a volunteer-led initiative designed to foster teamwork, respect, self-discipline, and self-esteem while nurturing leadership skills.

The programme was established and organised by the Manawatū District Council, Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, Sport Manawatū, Feilding Christian Leaders Network and the Ohakea Air Force Defence Base.

Students are selected for the programme by Feilding police and school principals and then participate in a 6-8 week course held before school hours.

Cactus spokeswoman Helen Worboys said brigade members attend sessions twice a week, committing their time outside of scheduled shifts, employment, and personal obligations.

“They provide crucial support, encouragement, and leadership, and their tireless efforts are integral to the programme’s success.”

Georgia McKay, one of the nominated members, said she gained personal satisfaction from volunteering.

“Staying fit is a key part of my life, and it’s incredibly rewarding to inspire students to build a positive relationship with fitness. Seeing their progress by the end of the programme is gratifying.”

As a result of the brigade’s involvement, a number of past Cactus participants have chosen to join the brigade once they reach the appropriate age.

The 11th edition of the programme is nearly finished, with Year 7 and 8 Feilding Intermediate students completing their “Longest Day” before graduating from the course.

To date, a total of 348 participants have graduated from the programme.

