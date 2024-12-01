Gareth Campbell, Daina Campbell, Glenn Baines, Ben Lockton, Georgia McKay and Bevin Wolland.

Six members of the Feilding Volunteer Fire Brigade have been nominated for the Ngā Tohu Raukura Awards in the Collaboration, Partnership, and Influence category.

Organised by Fire and Emergency Services, the awards celebrate exceptional teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to both the organisation and their communities.

The nomination of these six brigade members recognised their efforts in mentoring and motivating young people through the local Cactus Youth Development Programme.

Cactus is a volunteer-led initiative designed to foster teamwork, respect, self-discipline, and self-esteem while nurturing leadership skills.

The programme was established and organised by the Manawatū District Council, Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, Sport Manawatū, Feilding Christian Leaders Network and the Ohakea Air Force Defence Base.