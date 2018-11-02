Feilding makes 30ft sub for international sandwich day. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The Feilding community turned out for World Sandwich Day and to share in a 30-foot long salad-filled sandwich.

Feilding Subway's Dave Moar said a free Subway sandwich was given for every sub sold, and the worldwide chain donated a meal to charity.

"Last year Subway gave away five million meals worldwide and over $90,000 was donated to Kiwi Harvest in New Zealand.

"We'd like to get to $100,000 this year," Dave said.

Feilding Intermediate's Year 8 leadership team were gloved-up and poised to begin the task of filling the sandwich with cheese, lettuce, cucumber, red onion and a dousing of mayonnaise.

After the sandwich was made, Feilding police constable John Samuela was joined by Palmerston North's newest police recruits Dan Molloy and Andrew Butcher to cut it.

The students shared the sandwich with the community who were at the Manchester Square event.

Feilding Promotions' Amanda Harris was buzzing with the community turnout and the sun shining on the day.

"We've got Plant to Plate, and the Feilding Intermediate kapa haka Te Paekokako here today."

