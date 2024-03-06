Feilding siblings Maureen Scott and John Darragh. “We have lovely family times," Maureen says. "We are very fortunate.” Photo / Judith Lacy

Feilding siblings Maureen Scott and John Darragh. “We have lovely family times," Maureen says. "We are very fortunate.” Photo / Judith Lacy

When John Darragh walks up Highfield Rd and looks across Feilding he feels it is his town.

Not in a possessive or authoritative sense, but where he is anchored.

The retired businessman spoke to the Manawatū Guardian to mark Feilding’s 150th anniversary.

John, 83, was joined in the reminiscing by his sister Maureen Scott, 86.

Their grandfather, Joseph Darragh, and his friend John Cobbe opened a general store in Feilding in 1888. They were from County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and came to New Zealand on the Aorangi.

Cobbe was interested in selling clothing and fabrics, while Joseph favoured hardware and groceries and in 1893 split the business.

In 1901, Joseph opened J Darragh and Sons in Manchester Square.

Joseph married Ann Carthew. Their son Russell married Sybil Pearce and they had Maureen, John and Annette, who has since died.

In 1959, John joined Russell and his uncle George in the family firm.

In 1963, John married Anne Rush. They had four children - Julie, Ross, Susan and Belinda. The family line continues with 13 grandchildren and six great-grandsons.

John used to sweep the footpath outside the hardware business about 8.20am each morning. Anne biked past on her way to work wearing pretty dresses. John discovered one of his friends knew her and where she worked. The friend jacked up a meeting.

John says Anne was a wonderful family person and a great mother, cook, dressmaker and artist. She died in 2016 and John is grateful for the support he receives from his family.

In 1979, he sold his shares in Darragh’s Mitre 10 to George. He purchased Eade and Sons Furniture, renaming it JD’s Furniture. He operated a range of businesses, including JD’s Factory Shop and JD’s Linen Shop, until his retirement in 2010.

John spent many years on the Feilding & District Promotion committee and was part of the group that pushed for the new clock tower. He was also part of a group of businesspeople who came up with the slogan “Friendly Feilding”.

He organised the Great Home Giveaway, with one lucky shopper winning a new house and section.

Asked what he likes about Feilding, John replies: “Well, pretty much everything”.

It is central, an easy place to shop and drive, and has got all the facilities he has ever really needed - golf course, rugby paddocks, tennis courts, halls for basketball and table tennis.

“It doesn’t matter what you want do to, it’s pretty well catered for.”

He knows a lot of people and it feels like his town.

John says his father, Russell, was an outgoing, friendly man. He boarded at Waitaki Boys’ High School in Oamaru and was good at sport.

John and Maureen went to Feilding Agricultural High School.

In 1960, primary school teacher Maureen married Ritchie Scott from Kimbolton and they have three sons. They spent 53 years away from Feilding, mostly in Wellington, moving back 10 years ago.

Maureen says John is anchored here, even if he would like to change the direction of the prevailing wind in Feilding. “It could be useful.”

It would be nice to have waves breaking on the sandy shore, 10km away.

Maureen loves the town’s pretty vista with trees and parks.

“It’s a five-minute town, it’s five minutes to everywhere.”

John rides his mountain bike two or three times a week and goes to his son’s gym three times a week.

Diminishing sight means it is harder for him to recognise faces.

The Darragh name lives on not just through business but the Darragh building on Manchester Square.

