Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly improvised, interactive and immersive experience. It uses its own original scripts and format.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly improvised, interactive and immersive experience. It uses its own original scripts and format.

International hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience heads to Palmerston North in September as part of a North Island tour.

A loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, audiences step inside the television series and become part of the action itself.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience began in 1997. It was devised by Kiwi Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who is also the artistic director and writer.

Pollard-Mansergh said the inspiration to start Faulty Towers The Dining Experience came from work she was doing in New Zealand in the early 1990s.

“I’m incredibly proud of the show’s success and its connection to my homeland. I’m delighted that this tour includes both my hometown, Gisborne, and my university city, Palmerston North.”