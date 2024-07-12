Advertisement
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience to be performed in Palmerston North

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly improvised, interactive and immersive experience. It uses its own original scripts and format.

International hit Faulty Towers The Dining Experience heads to Palmerston North in September as part of a North Island tour.

A loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, audiences step inside the television series and become part of the action itself.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience began in 1997. It was devised by Kiwi Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who is also the artistic director and writer.

Pollard-Mansergh said the inspiration to start Faulty Towers The Dining Experience came from work she was doing in New Zealand in the early 1990s.

“I’m incredibly proud of the show’s success and its connection to my homeland. I’m delighted that this tour includes both my hometown, Gisborne, and my university city, Palmerston North.”

Audiences are promised an action-filled night with a 1970s-style three-course meal and five-star comedy.

The original show is set in Fawlty Towers, a dysfunctional fictional hotel in the English seaside town of Torquay in Devon.

The plot centres on the owner Basil Fawlty, his bossy wife Sybil, chambermaid Polly, and Spanish waiter Manuel.

The cast for 2024 is New Zealander Jed McKinney as Basil, Eilannin Harris-Black as Sybil and Michael Gonsalves as Manuel. The show is produced by Palmerston North local Jared Harford, who is from the only town to have named a rubbish dump after John Cleese - Mt Cleese.

The Details

What: Faulty Towers The Dining Experience

When: September 14-15

Where: Manawatū Golf Club, Palmerston North

Tickets: faultytowersnz.com


