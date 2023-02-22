The workshops aim to help farmers better understand how to implement new intensive winter grazing (IWG) rules and apply for consent. Photo / Beef and Lamb NZ

A number of workshops are taking place to help farmers understand new rules.

Horizons Regional Council is collaborating with Beef and Lamb NZ to help farmers understand how to implement new intensive winter grazing (IWG) rules and apply for consent.

Three workshops are being held in March for farmers to learn how to complete winter paddock management plans and apply for consent if required.

Horizons senior rural adviser Ian McNab says those who attend the workshops will be able to outline how forage cropping fits into their systems, carry out risk assessments, outline any winter grazing monitoring required, complete a paddock management plan and apply for consent if needed.

“New regulations, which came into effect on November 1, 2022, require farmers who cannot meet Permitted Activity rules to apply for resource consent for IWG by May 1, 2023. The workshop will start with farmers being asked to review how a winter forage crop fits into their farm system before carrying out risk assessments using Horizons’ purpose-built application. The risk assessment application is a tool farmers can use to indicate the risk to freshwater of contaminates from overland flows from IWG. The assessment application is also a gateway for farmers to establish if they need to apply for consent for IWG or not at this point.”

He says information provided by Beef and Lamb NZ will help farmers decide on their intensive winter grazing practices.

“Horizons staff will be available to help farmers get a better understanding of how IWG regulations will be implemented and provide advice on consent applications where required. These workshops come on the back of other work Horizons has done to help farmers understand how to implement the IWG rules, such as building the paddock risk assessment application and hosting a mock consenting process. Horizons’ regulatory team have also done multiple on-farm visits to talk through the practicalities of implementing IWG regulations. These visits were useful for the farmers present, as well as Horizons staff.”

The workshops are in Hunterville on March 7, Ohakune on March 8 and Taihape on March 14. The workshop planned for Pahīatua on March 15 has been postponed due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, with a new date to be confirmed.

Visit Beef and Lamb NZ’s website www.beeflambnz.com/events to register for the workshops and Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz for more information about IWG.