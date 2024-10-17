Sam Gattsche.

But on September 12 last year, he suddenly began to feel unwell. He was admitted to hospital, where it was found the cancer had spread to his brain and lungs.

He died peacefully, surrounded by family, just four days later, on September 16. He was 28.

More than 700 people attended Sam Gattsche’s funeral. Family and friends remember a larger-than-life character and said to know him was to love him. His favourite phrase was “life’s a garden, dig it”.

“He was one of those people that was just so fun to be around,” they said.

It was Sam’s older brother Michael who came up with the idea to do something to honour his brother’s memory and to raise money for skin cancer research, having discovered New Zealand has one of the highest rates of the disease in the world.

The brothers were thick as thieves and apart from the odd fist-fight, they got on better than most. They had always shared a room as boys and went flatting together when they left home.

On leaving school they both worked alongside their father Lloyd in the building industry before branching out on their own and starting the building company Gatch Works. Not only did they work together, they played sport and socialised together, too.

“The fundraiser is basically just our way of celebrating Sam, whilst also raising money for a good cause.

“He was one of those people that was just so fun to be around. He had a great sense of humour, was protective of his family, competitive as hell and had a really unique outlook on life.”

Sister-in-law Sophie Gattsche said the fundraiser would feature a live band and an auction of donated prizes. The fundraising target is $15,000. All proceeds will go to Melanoma New Zealand.

“So far we have had such an incredible amount of support from local businesses and the community. It is shaping up to be an awesome night,” she said.

“We hope to sell 200 tickets and raise $15,000.”

The Black Tie Charity Auction Night event is being held in the Silks Lounge at Awapuni Function Centre on Friday, November 1.

Tickets are available for purchase on eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sam-gattsche-memorial-2024-tickets-1017154655957

If you would like to donate to the cause to help them reach their fundraising target, please reach out to Michael or Sophie at gatchworks@outlook.com or contact them via the Facebook page.













































































