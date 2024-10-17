Brothers Michael and Sam Gattsche, happy in their work.
Family and friends of popular Palmerston North builder Sam Gattsche are planning a cancer awareness fundraiser event to honour his memory on the anniversary of his death from skin cancer.
The “larger than life” character first went to the doctor at the end of 2022 to get a mole on his back checked. It had darkened and changed shape, but his care provider advised that it was nothing to be concerned about.
However, as it continued to grow he went back and asked that the mole be surgically removed.
A subsequent biopsy confirmed that it was melanoma skin cancer. He had surgery to remove the mole and lymph nodes under his armpit, and he spent three months off work recovering. No need for chemotherapy or radiation, he was told.
Everything seemed fine in the year that followed. Gattsche was his old self and seemed to have recovered well. He didn’t need any further treatment – just regular checkups.
“He was one of those people that was just so fun to be around,” they said.
It was Sam’s older brother Michael who came up with the idea to do something to honour his brother’s memory and to raise money for skin cancer research, having discovered New Zealand has one of the highest rates of the disease in the world.
The brothers were thick as thieves and apart from the odd fist-fight, they got on better than most. They had always shared a room as boys and went flatting together when they left home.
On leaving school they both worked alongside their father Lloyd in the building industry before branching out on their own and starting the building company Gatch Works. Not only did they work together, they played sport and socialised together, too.
“The fundraiser is basically just our way of celebrating Sam, whilst also raising money for a good cause.
“He was one of those people that was just so fun to be around. He had a great sense of humour, was protective of his family, competitive as hell and had a really unique outlook on life.”
Sister-in-law Sophie Gattsche said the fundraiser would feature a live band and an auction of donated prizes. The fundraising target is $15,000. All proceeds will go to Melanoma New Zealand.
“So far we have had such an incredible amount of support from local businesses and the community. It is shaping up to be an awesome night,” she said.
“We hope to sell 200 tickets and raise $15,000.”
The Black Tie Charity Auction Night event is being held in the Silks Lounge at Awapuni Function Centre on Friday, November 1.
