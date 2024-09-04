Fabric-a-brac is a market that is about ‘things to make things - focused on fabric and sewing-related items’, she said.

Every event was different, but there was always a huge variety of items on sale - everything from vintage and modern fabric, patterns and buttons to antique lace and vintage sewing machines.

“This year you’ll be able to pick up a flat white or latte - with barista-made coffee available to customers at the event,” Brennan said.

Stallholders take out tables to sell their unwanted items. There will also be tables selling donated fabric, patterns, sewing supplies and a pop-up cafe selling delicious sweet treats and tea and coffee.

The event is run by volunteers and all profits from the Palmerston North event go to Arohanui Hospice.

Brennan said it is their passion for sewing and fabric, and the work of Hospice, that brings the event to life.

“People share more than fabric at the event, they share memories, stories, aspirations and ideas.

“It’s a lovely, positive supportive atmosphere, people are sharing stories of their mothers or grandmothers that have left a stash behind, of their memories of fabric remnants and what they were made into, or just sharing project ideas for fabric finds.

“It’s a wonderful, creative event that also has sustainability at its core - helping fabric and sewing items find new owners to turn them into new creations.”

Arohanui Hospice Foundations director Michelle O’Connor said community events such as Fabric-a-brac significantly assisted in Arohanui reaching its annual funding shortfall.

“These gatherings not only raise funds, but also bring people together to connect,” she said.

WHAT: Palmerston North Fabric-a-brac.

WHERE: Crossroads Church Hall, corner of Church St and Cook St, Palmerston North.

WHEN: Saturday 14 September, 10am to 1pm.







