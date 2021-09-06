Extinction Rebellion Manawatū's Angela Baker explains why she's involved

An Extinction Rebellion protest during the 2020 general election campaign in Whanganui. Photo /Lewis Gardner

Angela Baker recalls when she was about 10, her mother talking about Rachel Carson's book The Silent Spring; about how birdsong was no longer heard in the United States.

This book was published in 1962, and documents the environmental effects of indiscriminate use of pesticides.

In July, Baker was part of an Extinction Rebellion counter-protest during the Groundswell NZ tractor protest about the National Policy on Freshwater. The Extinction Rebellion group ended up sitting on a pedestrian crossing in The Square, in front of the tractors.

Extinction Rebellion uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency. There are now 1188 groups in 82 countries.

"What got me involved was the growing sense that this is critical," Baker says. "The scientists are all saying, we haven't got time, we've got to stop now. The house really is on fire."

Extinction Rebellion is about a shared vision of change, creating a world that is fit for generations to come.

"Being the change you want to see in the world. Being disruptive. Doing things that are playful, mischievous, fun – dressing up, singing. Take action, but don't get caught down in the dumps. My grandkids are my motivation; my 13-year-old granddaughter participated in School Strike 4 Climate."

Baker is a psychologist who has a counselling practice in Palmerston North. She is not anti-farmers – quite the opposite. Listening respectfully enables people to challenge their own beliefs, and be open to thinking differently.

"I really feel for the farmers. We're all in this together. We need to listen to the science. Farming organisations want self-regulation, but since farmers famously drove their tractors up the steps of Parliament in 2003, protesting the so-called fart tax, greenhouse gas emissions have got worse.

"Many farmers are as concerned as I am about the environment, but we need system-wide change across all industries, to meet the scale of the crisis we face."

Extinction Rebellion Manawatū holds a safe, peaceful and family-friendly action each Friday from 10am to 1pm, by the city council building in Te Marae o Hine - The Square.

They have a presentation about climate change they have given to many interested local groups. They've had banner art workshops and potluck dinners, picketed polluting industries, and "greened" the local MP's office, hanging banners and chalking the pavement, calling on the Government to tell the truth about the climate and ecological emergency, and take the measures required to meet the Paris Agreement.

If you would like to get involved, go to The Square on Fridays, or find them on Facebook.

• Environment Network Manawatū is a hub for about 60 enviro groups, working in areas ranging from sustainable living to wildlife conservation. Find them on Facebook or visit enm.org.nz.