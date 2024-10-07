“If you have never visited our regional park before, this is the perfect opportunity,” she said.

“Tōtara Reserve is such a special place. Whether you are visiting for the first or 50th time, there is always something new to discover.”

Gordon said the open day would include guided bush walks, fungi and bug hunts, pest plant and animal displays, and an opportunity to learn more about freshwater monitoring.

“There will also be a stand for Tōtara Reserve specifically, featuring information on walking trails and camping,” she said.

“Local iwi will be alongside sharing traditional knowledge about the meaning and value of Tōtara Reserve to tangata whenua.

“Community groups will also be there including Ruahine Kiwi, Ruahine Whio Protectors, Pohangina Catchment Care Group and Awahou School.

“This year we have an activity card challenge – those completing it will receive a free goodie bag, and go in the draw to win two free nights camping at Tōtara Reserve this season.”

Horizons will also be providing buses from Feilding, Palmerston North and Ashhurst to and from the event.

Gordon said anyone wanting to catch the bus should book a seat early to avoid disappointment.

“Bus seats for the day are on a first come, first served basis and are going quick so book now to secure your spot,” she said.

Alongside the displays and activities, there will be a free sausage sizzle and Mouthwater Coffee will have a cart onsite serving hot drinks.

Children under 14 years old travel free but must be accompanied by an adult. There is a $5 charge per adult bus ticket, with a token to exchange for a hot drink on the day at the Mouthwater Coffee cart.

Due to limited seats, those wishing to secure seats on the buses will need to book via the Eventfinda page https://bit.ly/tr-openday-2024 before 5pm on Tuesday, October 8.











