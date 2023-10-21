At the exhibition opening are (from left) Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, NZ Institute of Architects president Judith Taylor, architect Brian Elliott, and the institute's western director Felicity Wallace.

At the exhibition opening are (from left) Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith, NZ Institute of Architects president Judith Taylor, architect Brian Elliott, and the institute's western director Felicity Wallace.

Imagine coming to Palmerston North, fresh out of architecture school, and immediately designing two of its most distinctive buildings. Then you go on to fill the city and surrounding regions with iconic structures across the next five decades.

That’s the story told in Brian Elliott: 55 Years of Architecture at Te Manawa Art Gallery. Through drawings, photographs and video, follow the development of Elliott’s biggest – and smallest - projects, such as UCOL Te Pūkenga, the Globe Theatre, and what’s now Spotlight.

“The essence of good architecture is that it makes people’s lives better,” Elliott says.

“It enhances the entire community, making it vital to society as a whole.”

His career began in 1972 with a plunge into the deep end: Designing two radically different office blocks on opposite sides of The Square. What is now the TSB building is relatively conventional compared with the exciting 45-degree angles, portholes and space-age countenance of the Colonial Mutual Life Assurance building, now @ The Hub, at the bottom of Rangitīkei St.

From there we trace the rise of Elliott’s star as he designs houses here and abroad, develops a specialisation in the development of educational institutions (from early childhood to tertiary), and becomes a major figure in Aotearoa’s architectural landscape.

The exhibition was created to have appeal well beyond those interested in architecture. Artists and designers will appreciate the crisp precision of Elliott’s plan and concept drawings. Though only photos survive of his early physical models, such as the Globe Theatre, these images will provide inspiration for model-makers of all stripes.

Brian Elliott: 55 Years of Architecture was made possible by the support of the New Zealand Institute of Architects, Designgroup Stapleton Elliott, Team Architects, APL Window Solutions, Rooflogic and Resene.

The free exhibition runs until November 26.