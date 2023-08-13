Dr Ravneel Chand says while 1080 poison is biodegradable, its persistence can vary depending on environmental conditions and the context of use.

Dr Ravneel Chand says while 1080 poison is biodegradable, its persistence can vary depending on environmental conditions and the context of use.

OPINION

As an environmental toxicologist, my research focuses on pest management, specifically understanding the environmental impact of various chemicals/poisons used for wildlife management in New Zealand.

Controversial pest control poison 1080 needs ongoing investigation.

1080 poison, also known as sodium fluoroacetate, is used to control pests such as possums, rats, stoats and feral cats that threaten native fauna (particularly birds) and flora. It is commonly applied aerially in New Zealand to cover large areas.

Numerous scientific studies have shown that 1080 poison is effective in reducing pest species such as possums, rats, stoats and hedgehogs. An example is Effectiveness of Aerial 1080 for Control of Mammal Pests in the Blue Mountains, New Zealand – a study funded by the Department of Conservation. The study found aerially applied 1080 poison effectively controlled pests without evidence of a decline in bird and deer populations due to non-target poisoning.

The large-scale and aerial use of 1080 poison is controversial among New Zealanders due to its potential risk to non-target species (particularly birds) and concerns about its impact on animal welfare and the environment.

Dogs are especially susceptible to 1080 poisoning, and there are also concerns about secondary poisoning in non-target species that eat poisoned bait or carcasses.

While 1080 poison is biodegradable, its persistence can vary depending on environmental conditions and the context of use.

I advocate more research to understand the ecological impact of the 1080 poison. Future studies should focus on evaluating the long-term consequences of 1080 poison use, developing more targeted delivery methods and monitory programmes, and exploring alternative methods other than poisons.

Public awareness and community engagement are important to the success of the 1080 poison operations. Challenges exist in effectively involving the public, which contributes to the controversy surrounding its use.

Based on my own analysis, the lack of public engagement results from concerns about non-target species (especially native birds), public distrust (especially of the Department of Conservation) and, more importantly, the public feeling excluded from the decision-making process. Addressing these concerns and engaging more in open dialogue with the public is essential.

1080 poison remains important as a means of pest control as the search continues for a silver bullet to protect our biodiversity.

Public engagement and effective communication (or more transparent communication and education programmes) are significant to the overall success of pest control efforts. Addressing public concerns, addressing ethical and animal welfare concerns and building public trust are important steps in successful pest control operations in New Zealand.

Dr Ravneel Chand has a PhD in environmental toxicology from the University of Otago and is a lecturer at IPU New Zealand in Palmerston North.