OPINION

The Pohangina Catchment Care Group emerged out of a concern for the river, their awa, and the need to improve water quality by driving ecosystem health and biodiversity outcomes across the catchment.

However, they soon realised that their mission extended far beyond just the water.

Although focused on biodiversity, planting, and examining the environmental infrastructure within the catchment the underpinning emphasis remained on the community - the people - strengthening bonds, fostering togetherness, and enhancing their collective enjoyment of the place they live.

Manawatū River was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A defining moment for the catchment group was Cyclone Gabrielle. The storm left behind a trail of debris in the river, evidence of its ferocity, and the numerous other storms that battered them that season.

The water funnelled through blocks of farmland, causing widespread devastation. In the aftermath, bridges, communication lines, and internet access were lost.

Many properties were severely affected.

During this crisis, the regional council turned to the Pohangina River Catchment Care group as a pivotal point of contact to disseminate vital information. Their email lists and proactive communication helped ensure everyone was cared for.

As a fully functional catchment care group and part of the Manawatū River Catchment Collective, the group secured $300,000 from the North Island Weather Event funding through MPI.

Water samples are collected each from 66 different sites along the Manawatū River.

This substantial allocation enabled the delivery of what I consider to have been much-needed support to the valley’s residents. This significant amount underscored the power of having a pre-established, functional catchment care group ready to assist when disaster strikes.

These groups are often driven by dedicated individuals eager to share their vision with their community. It is my observation that resilient individuals build catchment groups; catchment groups build social capital, and social capital fosters resilient communities.

I think this resilience is crucial when confronting the devastation of storms, legislative pressures, and the myriad challenges rural communities face.

By uniting people and promoting collaboration, I believe we emerge stronger and more connected, ready to face whatever comes our way.

For more information visit www.mrcc.co.nz.



