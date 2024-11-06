Her dedication is evident in a range of activities, from stream clean-ups and sorting bottle tops for recycling to hosting Repair Cafés and community garden working bees. She also leads school bokashi composting classes, showcasing her commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

Earlier this year, Bunpunlert dedicated eight weeks as an intern with ENM as part of her master of sustainable development goals at Massey University, a unique programme in Australasia.

This master’s degree delves into the theory and practice of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity and our planet: sustainability.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, lays out a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for both people and the planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 SDGs, which represent an urgent call to action for all countries, both developed and developing, to forge a global partnership. These goals highlight the interconnectedness of various issues, asserting that the eradication of poverty and other deprivations must go hand in hand with efforts to enhance health and education, reduce inequality, and promote economic growth.

All of this must occur while simultaneously addressing climate change and working to protect our oceans and forests.

Originally from Thailand, Bunpunlert brings a global perspective to her work. She has travelled extensively and worked in diverse environments, including on rail networks in Australia and across New Zealand. This rich background informs her approach to sustainability, allowing her to draw on a wealth of experiences.

Outside of her volunteering with ENM, Yo has a variety of interests that keep her engaged and inspired. She enjoys tramping, propagating houseplants, and cherishing time spent with her cats. These activities not only provide her with joy but also reinforce her commitment to living sustainably and appreciating the natural world.

Full of energy, enthusiasm, and competence, Bunpunlert is an invaluable asset to any project or event. Her tireless efforts and positive attitude make a significant difference in her community, as she inspires others to take action for a more sustainable future.

Whether through her volunteer work or personal passions, Bunpunlert is truly changing the world – one action at a time.