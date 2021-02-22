English Language Partners seeking more home tutor volunteers

English Language Partners home tutor Bev Killington and her learner Musdalifah. One of Musdalifah's sons is in the background.

If you were in Tokyo and needed to make a doctor's appointment how would you get on? What about enrolling your child in school in Rio?

Former refugees living in Palmerston North face these and many other challenges as they settle into the city. Helping them learn English is a group of English Language Partners (ELP) home tutors.

The tutors are matched with a learner and they visit their learner's home once a week for a free English lesson.

ELP is running its next tutor training course over three Saturdays in March, starting on March 13 and running from 9am to 4pm.

Bev Killington has been a home tutor for about two years.

She decided to take up the voluntary role after retiring from a science-focused job. "It gives me a reason to get up in the morning, it's a real feel-good thing."

Bev's learner is Musdalifah, an Indonesian mother of three who came to New Zealand from Malaysia in 2018 with her Rohingya husband.

"The people that you home tutor become your family, you become very attached to them and they're so grateful and happy," Bev says.

She enjoys the relaxed atmosphere home tutoring provides and says the course prepared her for the role.

Tutoring materials can be as simple as a grocery brochure that comes in the mail.

Bev says there is joy in seeing learners understand what you say and when they can hold a conversation.

"I think, 'crumbs, have I taught you that?', so there's a sense of achievement in every little step they do."

ELP Palmerston North co-ordinator Sue Jenkins says ELP's home tutoring programme lets people give back to others in their community and help them succeed.

"Our home tutors don't just teach them English. I so often hear stories of helping them make an appointment at the doctor's, or helping them make a parent-teacher interview," Sue says.

"It's often [learners'] only chance to try their English in the week."

Bev is also a class volunteer, helping classroom teachers.

"It's good to feel needed, and you get back what you put in."

For more information ring 359 2332 or email palmerstonnorth@englishlanguage.org.nz.