Election results 2020: Tangi Utikere wins Palmerston North for Labour

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere with partner Te Rei Northover.

Tangi Utikere was Palmerston North's deputy mayor for four years, and at the beginning of the year, there was no expectation he would be the city's Member of Parliament.

This morning, Utikere was "really happy" with the election result, which returned Palmerston North to a safe Labour seat with a margin of more than 10,000.

"My understanding, this was the largest [margin] it has ever been.

"It is really quite humbling, the level of support for me as the local voice."

Utikere mentioned Green Party Palmerston North candidate Teanau Tuiono, who is also Pasifika, from the Cook Islands.

"It is a great demonstration of what this city provides," Utikere said, with a nod to the support for cultural diversity.

He said he will be heading to Parliament early tomorrow morning for a 9am start.

Utikere was a Palmerston North City councillor for 10 years and deputy mayor for four of those years.