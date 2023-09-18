National leader Christopher Luxon during his visit to Gurudwara Shri Fateh Sahib in Palmerston North on Sunday. To his right is Palmerston North candidate Ankit Bansal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon during his visit to Gurudwara Shri Fateh Sahib in Palmerston North on Sunday. To his right is Palmerston North candidate Ankit Bansal. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Palmerston North is awesome, New Zealand is the best and the Labour Government has mismanaged the economy.

Those were some of the unsurprising messages National Party leader Christoper Luxon delivered at a public meeting in the city on Sunday.

He was introduced by Palmerston North candidate Ankit Bansal, who admitted he was a bit nervous but “that’s me”.

Bansal said he is not a career politician but was told to stop whingeing and put his hand up. “I did. They selected me and here we are today.”

Bansal’s speech was the best this reporter has heard him deliver.

“People in Palmerston North are ambitious,” he said.

“We want the best for our next generation. We want a safe operating environment and that’s what Chris Luxon is all about.”

Luxon thanked Bansal for what he is doing.

“Coming in from the airport it was good to see all your signs weren’t blown away. There was a city of blue.

“I know you have been out door-knocking on thousands of homes.

“He’s a smart, intelligent guy who cares deeply about this community.

“He often sends me texts and talks to me about what’s going on.

“I really appreciate your passion for the community because that’s what it’s about when we are doing public service.”

Luxon told about 270 people at Distinction Hotel to forget the Spanish women’s football team.

“Palmerston North is awesome, what a great city it is.”

New Zealand is the best country and has so much potential.

“We have the best people, creative, determined, focused, innovative. They can foot it with anybody in the world.”

But the country is not realising its potential and solving its problems.

“We are totally, utterly, completely heading in the wrong direction.”

There had been economic mismanagement on a scale not seen before in New Zealand that had caused real hurt and suffering for people economically.

“Some of you in the room are sorted and you are financially okay but others in this room will be doing it incredibly tough.”

Labour believes in centralisation and control, while National believes in localism and devolution. Those closest to the problems should be partnering with community and business actors to improve things.

Groups of New Zealanders have been pitched against other groups of New Zealanders - rural versus urban, employers versus employees, tenants versus landlords, Māori versus non-Māori.

“We have got to work much harder at unifying this country, rather than dividing this country.”

National leader Christopher Luxon at his public meeting in Palmerston North. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A National-led government’s number one job would be to rebuild the economy and reduce the cost of living.

The second job would be to restore law and order and personal responsibility.

The third job would be to deliver better healthcare and education.

National leader Christopher Luxon at Orlando Country, near Palmerston North. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon said Suze Redmayne was going to be an outstanding MP for Rangitīkei.

He thanked the “mighty Ian McKelvie” for his public service in local and central government.

“Your legacy and your contribution are immense and we really appreciate you and everything that you are doing and you are passing the baton to Suze who we think will just take it on even further so we’re excited about that.”

Questions from the audience included support for universities and community housing providers, funding for public transport, and the Reserve Bank Act.

One man said four of his friends had moved to Australia in the past 24 months. Only one has a degree but they are all earning upwards of $20,000 more than him.

“The reality is Australia is a wealthier country because they have got a better economy and as a result, they can deliver better public services and a higher quality of life in many ways, but don’t go to Australia because there are Australians there and it’s not the best country.”

Luxon’s quip drew much laughter.

Earlier in the day, he tried his hand at Orlando Country’s driving range and visited Sikh temple Gurudwara Shri Fateh Sahib in Botanical Rd.