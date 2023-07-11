Zulfiqar Butt believes a strong economic future for the Rangitīkei electorate should be based on forestry, agriculture, fishing and tourism.

OPINION

Kia ora everyone.

I am Zulfiqar Butt, a small business owner living in Manawatū for more than 20 years with my wife Asifa and three children, including two university students.

I am humbled and excited to have been chosen as the Labour Party’s candidate for the Rangitīkei electorate for the general election.

I’m also proud to have represented parts of the Rangitīkei electorate on Palmerston North City Council for three years.

I am a proud Massey University graduate with a doctoral degree in natural resource management. I am a trained forester and environmentalist and have worked with a number of international agencies. My work involved development projects for rural communities, especially creating economic empowerment for rural women and low socio-economic communities.

I have been involved in community service in New Zealand for more than 20 years and am a JP. I strongly believe in social justice and have a track record of multicultural leadership.

From 2019 to 2022, I was a member of the Joint Strategic Planning Committee of the Manawatū District Council and Palmerston North City Council and advocated for regional cooperation for economic development of the region. If elected, I will be lobbying and working to solve issues faced by the constituents of Rangitīkei.

Transport connects people to jobs, health, recreation, family and friends, and communities. However, senior citizens, youth, children and women in the Rangitīkei electorate suffer due to the lack of public transport and the increasing cost of driving.

The Labour-led Government has provided half-price fares (and recently free fares for those under 13 years old) on public transport and subsidised petrol to address transport poverty and the cost of living crisis.

I will lobby central government and Horizons Regional Council to provide funds for Rangitīkei Superbus. Superbus will connect Taumarunui, Ōhakune and Waiouru with Taupō; and Marton, Bulls, Feilding, Ashhurst and Shannon with Palmerston North and Whanganui.

The superbus concept has been successfully implemented in Europe to connect rural communities with larger towns. I believe Superbus will provide access to jobs and health centres and an image of a connected region for long-term social and economic development.

Rising housing costs, shrinking population, changing demographics and stagnant incomes are pushing many families in the Rangitīkei electorate into substandard homes and homelessness.

The Labour-led Government initiated Resource Management Act reforms to increase the housing supply and provided funds for Kāinga Ora to build new social housing.

I will lobby for more Kāinga Ora projects in the electorate. I will ensure RMA reforms address unique housing challenges rural and small-town communities face. I will advocate for permitted development in settlements of fewer than 5000 inhabitants. It will reduce the cost of the resource consent process and bring housing affordability and certainty to local communities.

There is a lack of focus on the rural economy that needs an entirely different approach. Historically, Rangitīkei electorate suffers due to the lack of investment in agriculture and forestry industries and the lack of proactive voices from their communities.

The Labour-led Government initiated the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), which supported economic development and community wellbeing of the region.

I believe a strong economic future for the Rangitīkei electorate should be based on forestry, agriculture, fishing and tourism. We have to make this region a centre for agriculture, forestry and rural tourism, education and training. More investment in these sectors will provide jobs for the region’s youth and food and environmental security to the country.

Zulfiqar Butt is the Labour Party candidate for Rangitīkei at October’s general election.

