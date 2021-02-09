DX Mail ready to receive Palmerston North council byelection papers

Palmerston North City Council deputy electoral officer Hannah White with a DX mailbox in which residents can post their byelection voting papers.

With 11 candidates to choose from, the Palmerston North City Council byelection has sparked community interest. By Tuesday morning 8365 votes had been received, 13.68 per cent of eligible voters.

Deputy electoral officer Hannah White says she is pleased with how the numbers are tracking compared to the last local body election in October 2019.

"With postal voting, people have three weeks to make their selection and then drop the voting papers off to a DX mailbox, or one of our ballot boxes throughout the city at a time and day convenient to them," White says.

More than 50 DX boxes and council ballot boxes are located throughout the city including some schools, community libraries and pools. "We've added them in locations where people frequent and are familiar with," White says.

"Council's ballot boxes are coloured in our Palmy green. After we use them for the election, the boxes themselves will remain in our facilities for consultation feedback stations, particularly our upcoming 10-Year Plan consultation. They're located in all the libraries, Freyberg Pool, the Lido, Te Manawa and front of house here in the council's administration building."

White says some people have questioned why the council is not using NZ Post, which they are more familiar with.

The council has worked with DX Mail for the past seven years to successfully deliver rates notices. White says there is a cost-saving benefit and DX Mail also clear the boxes daily.

"This means votes can be counted right up until the last day as DX Mail are committed to clearing all boxes at midday on 17 February. NZ Post does not offer this service," White says.

"This is fantastic because in the past people had to bring their votes into council on the last day if they wanted it to be counted. Now people can post in their community right up until the morning of February 17."

A page on the council's website, pncc.govt.nz/vote, has a map and details of locations of all DX mailboxes and temporary ballot box stations.

"If people place their voting papers in a NZ Post box, they will be forwarded to DX Mail, but there is more surety of their vote being counted if they place their vote in the correct place within the voting period," White says.

If you have not received voting papers, email elections@pncc.govt.nz, ring 06 356 8199, or call into the council's customer service centre.

Voting closes at noon on Wednesday, February 17. The outcome is expected to be announced on February 22 on the council's website and social media sites. The new councillor will take up their role immediately.