Earthquakes can cause major damage. Are you prepared? Photo / Supplied

It might not be a question of if, but when a major earthquake strikes New Zealand again.

To learn how best to cope with a major earthquake, regional council Horizons is encouraging people to sign up ShakeOut, a national earthquake drill and tsunami hīkoi planned for October 24.

Horizons manager emergency management Chay Hook said participating in ShakeOut can help people prepare for a natural disaster.

“New Zealand is one of the highest-risk countries in the world for a range of natural hazards, so having something like ShakeOut gives us the chance to practice the correct actions to take during an earthquake,” he said.

New Zealand ShakeOut is based on the highly successful California ShakeOut which began in 2008 and has now expanded to numerous other US states and countries such as Canada and Japan.