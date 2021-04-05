Drones flying over Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery upsetting

Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery centre manager Chris Smith wants people to think about the effects of drones on the centre's patients.

The birds at Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery need your help to prevent them getting an unwanted buzz.

Drones being flown in breach of rules for Victoria Esplanade are causing the birds distress, centre manager Chris Smith says.

Victoria Esplanade is categorised by Palmerston North City Council as restricted for flying drones, which means it's a sensitive space and casual flying is not allowed, unless permission has been extended by the council for special occasions or activities.

Other parks and reserves in Palmy also have rules around flying drones. Check out the flying drones in parks and reserves page on the council's website.

This is because most of our urban areas are in controlled airspace, which is managed by Air Traffic Contol. Airways rules must always be observed and can be found at www.aviation.govt.nz. You'll need to follow Civil Aviation rules no matter where you fly.

Wildbase Recovery is about conserving and protecting native species.

"We are asking the people of Palmy to help us with this by keeping drones away from our recovering birds," Smith says. "Our patient and resident birds are sensitive to drones because of their noise and movement type, as to them it can seem like it's a predator."