DoorDash is expanding across New Zealand, launching in Palmerston North and four other cities on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

A new food delivery app has started operating in Palmerston North.

DoorDash is a global food delivery app founded in 2013, with more than 20,000 employees. It has now touched down in Palmy after successful launches in four other New Zealand cities.

The app first launched in Wellington in 2022, then Christchurch and Auckland, and most recently Hamilton in April this year.

As well as launching in Palmerston North today, the app has also launched in Tauranga, Dunedin, the Kāpiti Coast and Rangiora.

A variety of Palmy eateries have already signed up to the DoorDash platform, including ReBurger, Pizza Club and Gong Cha.

Boris Reiber from ReBurger said they are excited to be part of DoorDash’s expansion across New Zealand.

“We are pleased to see DoorDash expanding across the country. DoorDash has been a key partner in growing our business and we are excited to see what’s to come.”

Suresh Kodali, director of Pizza Club, said they were looking forward to growing their business with the app.

“DoorDash has been an amazing partner in helping us grow our business and reaching more Kiwis since they launched in New Zealand. Pizza Club is thrilled to have DoorDash as a delivery partner and we look forward to growing our business further, reaching more Kiwis as DoorDash expands.”

DoorDash’s NZ general manager Bradley Thomas said he was thrilled Palmy residents would now be able to access “incredible local eateries” through the app.

“We are excited to bring DoorDash to Palmerston North, as well as Tauranga, Dunedin, Kāpiti Coast and Rangiora. These areas have vibrant local food scenes, and we look forward to connecting Kiwis with their favourite local restaurants and eateries.”

“This launch is particularly exciting as we continue to expand our footprint in New Zealand, enabling more communities to experience the convenience and variety that DoorDash offers.”

He said new customers in the five new areas could claim a 50% discount off their first two orders through the app, as well as make the most of a $0 delivery fee for their first 30 days. Customers should check the specific terms and conditions on the app relating to these offers.

DoorDash operates in more than 30 countries, and pitches itself as a suite of products and services that allow businesses to “innovate, grow, and reach more customers”.