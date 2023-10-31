Bodhi the bichon frisé was one of the dogs enjoying the fun on Sunday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Bodhi the bichon frisé was one of the dogs enjoying the fun on Sunday. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It’s safe to say Palmy went to the dogs on Sunday when the Dog Catwalk came to Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The community-led event, organised as part of Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association’s month-long birthday, offered pawsome fun for dogs and their human friends with a range of stalls and food trucks as well as the cat, or rather dog, walk itself.

Owners were able to enter their puppy pals in a range of categories for the catwalk, covering everything from best dressed to best trick, along with campest dog, butchest dog and best owner/pet look-alike.

Bodhi the bichon frisé was a crowd favourite on the day, with his rainbow pom-pom bandanna co-ordinating nicely with his colourful tutu.

Owner Erin Gunderson, who owns local pet groomer business Transfurmations, says he always gets plenty of attention, and deservedly so.

For Izzy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, the afternoon was the perfect way to get over her sadness over the Rugby World Cup final result that morning.

Izzy the Cavalier King Charles spaniel cheered herself up after the Rugby World Cup final by coming along to the Dog Catwalk event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Owner Lois Jones says Izzy is a “huge rugby fan” and always watches the games.

“She loves it. She has her own rugby ball sent from the Crusaders team. She watches every match and this morning she was really sad afterwards.”

While the rugby result made Izzy sad, the friendly pup is an expert at cheering others up. She is a Canine Friends pet therapy dog, regularly visiting rest homes and hospital wards to cheer up residents and patients, says Lois.

“She also sits with children while they read to her.”

Izzy was dressed up in her favourite All Blacks gear for the catwalk event, complete with a “pawsitive” message on her collar, reminding everyone All Blacks fans had plenty to be proud of.

Izzy was wearing her heart on her sleeve, or rather her feelings on her collar. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a family affair for sisters Michelle Greig and Maria Greig-Anderson with Michelle bringing her bichon maltese cross Walter along for the afternoon to hang out with Maggie, Maria’s spoodle, and Roddles, aka Finley, Maria’s poodle.

Roddles the poodle, Maggie the spoodle and Walter the bichon Maltese cross were happy to share the limelight with one another. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Sniffy the English bull terrier made the most of his moment on the catwalk, winning the title of best dressed on the day.

The 5-month-old puppy, dressed as a shark, was accompanied on the catwalk by his small humans Baxter, 8, and Olive James, 6, along with their mum Jo.

The event was emceed by Ruby Dax. Photo / Ilona Hanne

MC Ruby Dax was impressed by the trio’s commitment to the dress-up theme, pointing out to the audience that Sniffy the shark was accompanied by a severed arm (held by Baxter) and even waves, carried by Olive.

Baxter says Sniffy is a great pet.

“I chose her and named her.”

Olive says deciding to dress their pup up as a shark was an easy choice.

“She looks a bit like a shark, she has a shark nose.”

It was a family affair for Sniffy the English bull terrier and her owners, Jo, Baxter, 8, and Olive James, 6. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Sam-Sara Marriner and Carina Rickards were two of several team members from Nightrave Greyhounds, a greyhound adoption organisation founded by Rachel Rae and Fatima Avdic in 2012.

The team had several greyhounds with them on the day, including Ducky and Lexi, to help them demonstrate the breed’s calm nature, something Rachel says is one of the many reasons they make perfect pets.

“Greyhounds need less exercise than other dogs, so they suit busy families. They need a lot of sleep, so it’s less of an issue if people are out of the house at work during the day. They are very calm, placid and gentle dogs.”

Ducky with Sam-Sara Marriner and Lexi with Carina Rickards were enjoying the sunshine along with the opportunity to promote greyhound adoption.Photo / Ilona Hanne

Nightrave Greyhounds is fully funded by Greyhound Racing New Zealand, says Rachel.

“The funding is to help us care for, and rehome, the dogs after they retire from their racing career.”

Nightrave Greyhounds works closely with people looking to adopt, says Rachel, to make sure they match the right dog with the right home.

“Some of our dogs are good with cats, or young children. So we talk to people first and then we can show them a few dogs that will best suit them and their lifestyle. We also offer full support afterwards as well, so if for any reason the dog doesn’t settle in, or their circumstances change, even years later, we help to rehome the dog so they don’t have to do it themselves.”

They also offer adoption trials, where people can foster the dog for a month or so to see if it works for them.

“It’s important to get it right — it’s an animal, you aren’t just choosing a toaster, but a lifetime pet.”